Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.98

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.98 and traded as high as C$31.69. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$31.63, with a volume of 132,202 shares.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is presently 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

