MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.22 ($127.32).

MOR stock opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of €75.68 and a 200-day moving average of €87.57. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

