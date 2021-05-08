Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.58. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.