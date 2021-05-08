MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $7.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

