M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.15. 796,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $137.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 28.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,287,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

