Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Shares of MLI opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

