Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

