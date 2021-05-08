MVL Reaches One Day Volume of $13,447.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $291.08 million and approximately $13,447.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00064354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.57 or 0.00781923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,601.23 or 0.09530108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00045029 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

