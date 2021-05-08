MX Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $94.36 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, MX Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a market cap of $149.08 million and approximately $94.36 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00080959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.03 or 0.00796254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00104636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.33 or 0.09729799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00044401 BTC.

MX Token (MX) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 594,100,068 coins and its circulating supply is 113,414,526 coins. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

