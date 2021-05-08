National Bankshares Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$128.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.17.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$118.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$89.89 and a 52 week high of C$122.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares in the company, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Insiders sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 over the last ninety days.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

