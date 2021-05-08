National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.