National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

