National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.78 Million

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $80.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.06 million and the lowest is $80.50 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $83.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $330.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

NHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 293,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,586. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

