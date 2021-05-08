Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 16th

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

