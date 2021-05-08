Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.260-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 132,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.61 million, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

