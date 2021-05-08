Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NTUS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 132,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.61 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

