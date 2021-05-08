NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 128,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,489,071 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

