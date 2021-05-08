NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 908,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $48.34.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

