NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.
NYSE NCR opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $48.34.
In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
