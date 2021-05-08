NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE NCR opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

