Needham & Company LLC Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.00.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $184.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,902 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.