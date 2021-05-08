Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 1,200 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $13,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,355,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,370.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $21,564.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 444,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

