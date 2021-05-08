Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Neste Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

