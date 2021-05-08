Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $2,041,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

