NevaCoin (NEVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.