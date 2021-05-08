Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVRO traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $156.22. 369,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

