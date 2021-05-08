New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

