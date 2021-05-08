New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.