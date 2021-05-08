New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NJR opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

