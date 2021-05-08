New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NJR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NJR stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.