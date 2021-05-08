New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.89 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Insiders have acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.