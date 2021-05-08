New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.73 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Community Health Systems worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,476,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

