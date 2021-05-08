New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Griffon worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 22.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

GFF stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

