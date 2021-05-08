New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,500 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,066,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 786,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

