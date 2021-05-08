New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,373 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

