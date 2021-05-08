New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.88 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

