Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 13046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.
The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.
Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
