Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 13046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

