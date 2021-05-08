NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 8,264 ($107.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a one year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,996.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,363.35.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

