NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Trading Up 0.9%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 1,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXTDC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

