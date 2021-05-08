NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $139.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $136.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $552.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $576.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,130. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 127,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,228. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

