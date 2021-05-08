NFTX Price Up 49.8% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $214.03 or 0.00361155 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $100.26 million and $2.16 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00080089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00064113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00102432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.86 or 0.00760770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.10 or 0.09236936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.