NICE (NICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. NICE has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.12-6.32 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.42-1.52 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

