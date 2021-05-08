Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup increased their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NLSN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,561. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1,472.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 968,333 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 774,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

