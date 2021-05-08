Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 971 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

