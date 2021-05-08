Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average of $217.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

