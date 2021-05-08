Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE BGS opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.