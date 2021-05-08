Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

BHC stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.