Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CIT Group by 839.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CIT Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $52.46 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

