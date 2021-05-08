Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

CNO opened at $26.88 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

