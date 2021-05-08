Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock valued at $671,623,337. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

