Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,910,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $226.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day moving average of $217.68. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $158.97 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

